Rivers: We’ve Made Significant Strides In Health Sector – Fubara

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that his administration has made significant strides in the health sector in the past two and a half years.

Fubara, who made this declaration on Tuesday at Government House , Port Harcourt, listed some of his notable achievements to include the revamping of health facilities, the establishment of the health insurance scheme and the employment of over 2,000 health workers to boost the manpower and efficiency of the sector.

The governor further disclosed that the administration has revived and expanded several abandoned health facilities, including the Zonal Hospitals in Bori, Omoku, Ahoada, and Degema.

Speaking on the Ahoada Zonal Hospital, he explained, is a 105-bed secondary facility that has capacity to cater for the health needs of the people in its catchment area.

In addition to the Zonal Hospitals, Fubara stated that his administration has also paid very close attention to the

Primary Healthcare Centres across the state to ensure that citizens of Rivers State, especially those in the rural areas, have easy access to healthcare within their communities.

According to him, the administration approved the remodeling of 153 primary healthcare centres across the state to ensure their functionality.

“As an administration, we are very passionate about the health of every citizen and resident of Rivers State.

“When we realised that many people have been under stress as a result of economic hardship, we decided to introduce mental health services at the primary healthcare level.

“We are not just catering for those down with the common diseases such as malaria fever, we want to ensure that our people get the right attention to their mental health at the right time.

“At the tertiary level, we have also revamped the Intensive Care Unit of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and provided it with modern equipment, including monitors, ventilators, and scanners.

“Most of these innovations are massive and unprecedented,” he said.

On staff welfare, Governor Fubara also disclosed that he approved the promotions for over 400 staff of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and recruited an additional 500 staff.

“In the same vein, the governor said, the number of scholarships for indigenes of Rivers State studying at the PAMO University of Medical Sciences has increased been from one hundred (100 ) to 150 under his watch.