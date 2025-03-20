Rivers: We’ll Protect Critical Nat’l Assets In N’Delta, Military Vows

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed its readiness to protect oil installations and other critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

The declaration comes a few days after explosions rocked some critical pipelines in Rivers State, amid threats by some groups.

Addressing the development in Abuja on Thursday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Marcus Kangye, said: “The field commanders are aware of all that is happening in the field. So whatever has happened, they will interrogate it and come up with their findings.

“It would be prejudicial for me to tell you this is the outcome of their findings (will be), while they have not (submitted) their findings.

“I want to tell you that there is no doubt the military will not fold their hands and allow some of our critical infrastructure to be destroyed by criminals. That is why they are there, to protect those critical infrastructures’.

On purported reports that some communities were striking peace deals with enemies of the State, the spokesperson said: “To the best of our knowledge, we have never had any peace deal with bandits as mentioned.

“Why do communities want to do that? I don’t think they want to seek approval from the military to do so. And the military, I don’t think they are aware of that”.

