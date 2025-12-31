Rivers: We’ll Correct Leadership Mistake In 2027, Says Wike

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, yesterday said the ‘leadership mistake’ in Rivers State will be corrected in 2027. Wike stated this during a ‘thank you’ visit to the people of Khana in Bori, Khana Local Government Area.

According to him, leaders are elected to represent the will of the people, and not for personal agenda. He said: “We will not make the same mistake again at the state level in 2027, but we will talk about it later when the time comes. “Just follow your leaders.

Anywhere you see them going, that is where we are going.” He stated that he was not in the community for politics but to thank the people for standing with him and President Bola Tinubu. Wike noted that the people of Khana took a risk and supported Tinubu in 2023 when others were afraid to do so.

“During the turbulent period, Khana stood with us and now you have benefitted, from good roads to university of environment, among others, because of the love of Mr President. “So many appointments have come to Ogoniland and more are still coming,” he said.

The minister pointed out that the Rivers people would no longer vote based on party, but based on ‘family’ for the development of the state under Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’. Earlier, Rep. Dumnamene Dekor (APC – Khana) commended Wike and Tinubu for making Ogoniland the pride of the nation.

Dekor thanked the former governor for visiting communities in Rivers, stressing that people were ready to do what he asked and go where he wanted them to go. “We are proud to be associated with you, and whatever you asked us to do, we shall do and wherever you asked us to go, we shall go,” he said.

He assured Wike that the lawmakers from Rivers had surrendered their mandate to Tinubu. Also, Mrs Barile Nwakoh (APC Khana I State Constituency), who spoke on behalf of women in the area, thanked Wike for remembering the people of Khana.

Nwakoh said the minister was receiving enormous support in Rivers because of his goodwill, sincerity and love for the people. She said the women of Khana were ready to vote for Tinubu if he decided to contest for second tenure.