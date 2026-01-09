A former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chief Asukewe Ikoawaji, has described the current administration as “kindergarten,” while faulting the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for remaining silent during attempts to impeach Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Ikoawaji also warned that the ruling party risks losing the 2027 general elections if it fails to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

The elder statesman, who is a member of the Rivers State Elders Council, said the APC appeared to be repeating the same errors that contributed to the Peoples Democratic Party’s defeat in the 2015 general elections.

READ ALSO:

He further faulted the APC national leadership for what he described as a “studied silence” over moves by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara, whom he referred to as an APC governor.

The former party leader made the remarks during an exclusive telephone interview on Thursday night, reacting to renewed moves to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

Ikoawaji attributed the country’s numerous challenges, including the ongoing political tension in Rivers State, to what he described as a clear breakdown in leadership.

He further argued that the increasing defection of governors and influential politicians to the APC should not be seen as a sign of strength, but rather of vulnerability, noting that the Peoples Democratic Party employed a similar strategy before losing power in the 2015 general elections.

He said, “The APC has failed Nigerians in the same way the PDP failed before the 2015 elections. That was when the PDP started wooing governors from other parties because it had lost the confidence of the people. That is exactly what is happening now.”

While faulting the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his role in the Rivers political crisis, Ikoawaju also criticised Fubara for what he described as signs of weakness, insisting that Rivers people would not vote for a “kindergarten governor” in the next election.

“All these things are part of the FCT minister’s game. But the truth is simple: if you are a governor, you should behave like one. You are answerable to the people who elected you,” he said.

He added, “The governor is in the APC. The majority of local government chairmen are in the APC. The majority of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly are also in the APC. At the national level, the APC controls the Federal Government.

“So what is the APC national secretariat doing? How can a ruling party allow its members to begin impeachment proceedings against their own governor and remain silent? This is not something to laugh about.”

Ikoawaju, who said he rose to the highest level of party politics, recalled his time as Deputy National Chairman of the ANPP, which he said was the leading opposition party during the PDP era.

“It is unfortunate that many people at the apex of the party do not even understand the party constitution. The Bible says a house divided against itself cannot stand,” he stated.