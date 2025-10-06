Rivers Varsity To Host Second DECRAN Int’l Conference

Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, has concluded plans to host the second edition of the International Conference/workshop of the Development Communication Research Association of Nigeria (DECRAN).

The Convener and President of DECRAN, Dr Blessing Chinweobo-Onuoha, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the conference was open to all academics and professionals, irrespective of their discipline.

She said: “The theme of the conference is Digital inclusion and the Frontiers of Development Communication, while the sub-themes cover Development Communication and Digital Innovation, Education and Learning, Arts, Humanities and Cultural Communication, as well as Social Sciences and Governance.

“The topics to be discussed include Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and the Future of Development Messaging, Digital Inclusion and Communication Access in Rural Communities, Information and Communication Technologies for Development: Trends and Impacts, and Community Media, Podcasting and Citizen Journalism.

“Also to be discussed are Mobile Health and Behaviour Change Strategies, Combating Health Misinformation in Digital Spaces, Human Centred Design in Health Promotion Campaigns, Indigenous Communication and Health Education, Telehealth, Trust and Communication Ethics, Digital Learning Platforms and Access to Quality Education, Storytelling and Creative Arts in Development Narratives, Communication, Policy Advocacy and Democratic Participation, among others.

“There will be brainstorming sessions on the chosen topics at the conference. Our association (DECRAN) stands as a pioneering force in the realm of communication research in the country, having produced two journals since our maiden international conference hosted by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in November last year.”