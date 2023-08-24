Rivers Varsity Students Protest Robbers’ Raid, Robbery At Female Hostel

The students of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology on Thursday morning embarked on a peaceful protest over the raid and robbery at the female hostel by hoodlums.

The hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers, had invaded a female hostel and carted away mobile phones, cash and other valuables that were forcefully taken from the female students, prompting the protest.

A student said that the hoodlums forced their way into the hostel by breaking the wall of Hostel C and D, shot sporadically to scare students, and used the next 30 or 40 minutes to rob students.

The student said that they decided to protest the incident due to the late arrival of security officers on campus, noting that the robbers had already left with the things they stole.

“We expected security officials to arrive on time and apprehend the armed robbers that decided to target the female hostels. Are they not paid to provide security on campus?

“That is why we decided to let the school authorities know that we are not happy with the security arrangement on campus, especially at night.”

Following the protest, the institution’s management immediately shut the two entrances of the school to avoid an escalation of the protest.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the incident but dismissed the report that the hoodlums raped any student during the robbery.

She said that the police have started investigating the incident, noting that “the Divisional Police Officer mobilized his team to the school and he met with the School Chief Security Officer and normalcy has been restored. ”