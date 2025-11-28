Rivers Utd’s Conquerors, Pyramids, Rocked By 4-Year Ban On Star Winger Ramadan Sobhi

Fresh from dismantling Rivers United 3–0 in their CAF Champions League opener last weekend, Egyptian champions Pyramids FC have been hit by a major setback as their influential winger Ramadan Sobhi has been slammed with a four-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over an anti-doping violation.

The Egyptian Anti-Doping Organisation confirmed on Wednesday that the 28-year-old, who played a crucial role in Pyramids’ first-ever CAF Champions League title last season, has been sanctioned after CAS upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

“We have received an official letter confirming Ramadan Sobhi’s four-year suspension in a doping case,” said Hazem Khamis, head of the Egyptian Anti-Doping Organisation.

According to the body, the punishment stems from doping allegations and suspected sample tampering, an issue Khamis described as “unprecedented in Egypt.”

Sobhi, a former English Premier League player with Stoke City and Huddersfield Town and capped 37 times by Egypt, has not publicly commented. His lawyer told local media that an appeal to the Swiss Federal Court is being prepared in a final bid to overturn the ruling.

The suspension is a major blow for Pyramids, who had relied heavily on Sobhi during last season’s continental run and expected him to play a key role again this campaign.

Compounding the club’s troubles, Sobhi, according to an Egyptian publication, Kingfut, also remains in custody over a separate academic fraud and forgery case, with a Giza criminal court ruling that he be detained until at least December 30, reports sportsvillagesquare.com.

The forward is accused—alongside three others—of forging exam documents, falsifying attendance records, and paying a proxy to sit examinations on his behalf at a tourism and hotels institute.

Though Sobhi has denied all wrongdoing, the allegations have dragged him into one of the most high-profile academic fraud cases in recent Egyptian sports history.