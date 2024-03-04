New Telegraph

March 4, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 4, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Rivers Utd through…

Rivers Utd through to CAF Confed quarters after dramatic home win

Rivers United came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory against Dreams FC of Ghana and a place in the quarterfinal of the CAF Confederation Cup. Their position was confirmed after bottom team APC Lobito of Angola did them a massive favour by holding Club Africain of Tunisia to a 1-1 draw in Tunis. Rivers United thus finished with 12 points in Group C from six matches, same as their opponents, with Club African finishing third.

Lobito of Angola pulled off a major surprise in Tunisia where they forced home team Club Africain to a 1-1 draw. It was a late goal from Kazie Godswill in the added time that secured the victory for Rivers United after Echeta Deputy had restored parity in the 61st minute.

Read Previous

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 4
Read Next

Tributes pour in for late Nollywood icon