Rivers Utd through to CAF Confed quarters after dramatic home win

Rivers United came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory against Dreams FC of Ghana and a place in the quarterfinal of the CAF Confederation Cup. Their position was confirmed after bottom team APC Lobito of Angola did them a massive favour by holding Club Africain of Tunisia to a 1-1 draw in Tunis. Rivers United thus finished with 12 points in Group C from six matches, same as their opponents, with Club African finishing third.

Lobito of Angola pulled off a major surprise in Tunisia where they forced home team Club Africain to a 1-1 draw. It was a late goal from Kazie Godswill in the added time that secured the victory for Rivers United after Echeta Deputy had restored parity in the 61st minute.