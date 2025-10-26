Rivers Utd Sail Into Caf Champions League Group

•Remo face an uphill task against Mamelodi Sundowns

One of the two Nigerian teams in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United, secured their passage to the group stage of the topmost African club tournament after securing a 3-1 win at home against Black Bulls of Mozambique in the second leg of their second round preliminary round clash on Saturday for a 3-2 aggregate win. Goals from Wasiu Falolu and Maclyn Biokpo gave Rivers United a comfortable lead before Moctar Diallo pulled one back for the visitors early in the second half.

However, Timothy Zachariah’s late goal helped the Pride of Rivers secure the win and progression 3-2 on aggregate to reach the group stages of Africa’s premier competition. Having lost the first leg in Matola narrowly, Rivers United started the game brightly before going in front through summer acquisition Wasiu Falolu in the 15th minute, and minutes before the break, Maclyn Biokpo doubled the lead for the Pride of Rivers from the spot. It was the lead they deserved going into the half-time interval. However, upon resumption of hostilities, the visitors pulled one back through Moctar Diallo just two minutes after the break.

With ten minutes from time, former Ikorodu City forward Timohty Zachariah popped up with the decisive goal. In the end, Rivers United got the job done to reach the group stages for the first time. They also went ahead to become the first Nigerian Premier League (NPFL) side to reach the group stages of Africa’s elite competition since Lobi Stars in 2019. The Pride of Rivers will know their opponents in the group stages of the competition on Monday, 3rd November 2025. The draw will be held at the studios of CAF Broadcast partner SuperSport in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 13h00 (local time).