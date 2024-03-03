Rivers United Win First Edition Of NPF Youth League

Rivers United FC has emerged victorious over Katsina United in a thrilling clash held in Benin City during the 2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Youth tournament.

The match, brimming with suspense and excitement, showcased the talent and determination of both U-17 teams as they vied for the crown of Nigeria’s top youth teams.

From kickoff, Rivers United demonstrated their attacking prowess, aiming to establish dominance early on. However, Katsina United’s resolute defensive line thwarted their advances.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 29th minute when Seiyefa Jackson of Rivers United found the back of the net.

Katsina United swiftly responded, with Aliyu Abass levelling the score just seven minutes later, resulting in a 1-1 tie at halftime.

The second half commenced with Rivers United renewing their offensive onslaught. Their efforts paid off when David Benjamin restored their lead, reigniting hopes of clinching the title.

The momentum swung in Rivers United’s favour as Agha George extended their lead to 3-1 with a well-taken goal, putting them ahead by three goals.

Yet, Katsina United refused to concede defeat, pulling one back through Usman Abdullahi to keep the contest alive.

However, Rivers United remained steadfast, and David Benjamin secured his brace in the 85th minute to seal a 4-2 victory.

Rivers United duly swept the individual awards. Seiyefa Jackson emerged as the top scorer, while Oscar Ozornwafor was recognized as the most valuable player.