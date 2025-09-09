Rivers UBE Gives Retired Teachers 7-Day To Vacate Quarters

The Rivers State Universal Basic Education (UBE) Board Chairman, Hon Sam Ogeh, has issued a seven-day vacation notice to retired teachers and staff occupying the residential quarters of public schools in the state.

Ogeh, a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who issued the order when he inspected public schools with members of the UBE board, decried the level of destruction of school properties.

The UBE board Chairman decried the situation at the Township School opposite the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports complex in Port Harcourt Township, warning that the government would fold its arms and watch such acts continue

He also faulted the theft going on in public schools across the state, stressing the need for the school authorities to safeguard the properties owned by the schools, rather than allow their theft.

The UBE board Chairman particularly frowned at the resolve of retired teachers, who are no longer working in the respective schools they retired to, still retaining their accommodation at the school quarters.

“Those teachers who have retired from service and are still residing in the school quarters have seven days to look for accommodation elsewhere,” the UBE board chairman said.

Ogeh appealed to both teaching and non-teaching staff to guard against the stealing and destruction of facilities within school premises so that they continue to be utilised.