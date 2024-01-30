New Telegraph

January 30, 2024
Rivers: Two Dead, Properties Destroyed In Bonny Jetty Fire

Two persons have been confirmed dead and several others missing following a fire outbreak on Monday evening at the Bonny/Nembe Jetty in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Buildings, speedboats, and other goods were said to be destroyed, however, the cause of the fire remained unknown as of press time.

According to reports, the jetty acted as a transit hub for people, particularly traders, heading to riverine settlements such as Bonny in Rivers State and Nembe in Bayelsa State.

Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, who visited the scene as directed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara for an evaluation, stated that the state government has pledged to guarantee that the horrific occurrence does not happen again.

He did, however, recommend that operators at the jetty exercise caution throughout the dry season.

