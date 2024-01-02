Rivers Truce: I won, Fubara mocks opponents

Rivers State G o v e r n o r, Siminalayi Fubara, has gone against the wide- spread belief that he got the short end of the stick in last month’s peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu, insisting that he actually triumphed. He based his argument on the fact that those be- hind the crisis were engi- neering to push him out of office but since he left Abuja, where the meeting was held, still in charge, he is the winner. The Peoples Demo- cratic Party (PDP) gov- ernor has been having a running battle with the camp of his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The situation led to the factionalisation of the state House of Assembly with members loyal to Wike planning to get him out of Government House by filing an impeachment notice against him.

Twenty-five of the lawmakers later defected from the PDP to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) with the House Speaker loyal to Fubara declaring their seats vacant. President Tinubu later intervened in the matter leading to the withdrawal of the impeachment notice against the governor among other resolutions. However, speaking at the crossover church service at St Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, the governor insisted he won the battle since he remains the governor. He stated that those fighting his administration want to dampen the spirit of Rivers people and forcefully truncate the pace of development they have failed in their mission. He therefore encouraged the people of the state not to be disheartened over the ongoing crisis because nothing will stop him from steering the affairs of the state successfully This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by the governor’s media aide, Boniface Onyedi.

The statement quoted the governor as saying: “What they want is this red biro, but it is still with me. We are the winners because we are still signing with the red biro. “As long as we are signing with the red biro, development will continue in Rivers State.” Fubara emphasised that nothing will stop his administration from getting to its destination because its foundation is laid solidly in God who alone will give the grace to complete the process of building The governor, who said that there is already a designed development agenda and level of progress determined for Rivers State in 2024, stressed that he will not relent in working for the good of the state. He thanked President Bola Tinubu for the role he played when he intervened to assist in the process of restoring peace in the state. “Like I keep saying, it takes a responsible man to be a father.

He acted like a father. On our part, we will continue to give him all the necessary support because if he does not succeed in Rivers State, he will not succeed as a President. “So, as a state, we will continue to give him every support. We are not pretenders. Our support is genuine and it is to uplift his programmes. Our sacrifices are part of the support,” he said. Fubara also thanked the people of the state for their support, describing them as believers in true Rivers State and urged them to trust the decisions that he takes because no one will be thrown overboard while vowing to stand firm in defence as their governor. In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta, Emmanuel OkoJaja, admonished on the 2024 theme: “I will never forget you,” and assured the faithful that God will restore Nigeria to its expected height of glory and stable economy. Oko-Jaja said it’s God’s will not disappoint those who put their trust in him in 2024 because they will enjoy his providence and guidance.