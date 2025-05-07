Rivers Trains Nurses, Midwives To Tackle Maternal, Infant Mortality

Share

In a concerted effort to reduce maternal and infant mortality, the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board has conducted a comprehensive life-saving training programme for nurses and midwives across the state’s 23 local government areas.

Speaking at the training held in Port Harcourt, the Executive Secretary of the board, Professor Kinikanwo Innocent Green, underscored the critical need for continuous capacity building among frontline health workers, particularly in Basic Emergency Obstetrics and Newborn Care (BEMoNC).

Prof. Green emphasized that nurses and midwives play indispensable roles in maternal and child healthcare, often serving as the primary caregivers in health facilities, especially in situations where doctors may not be immediately available during labour or delivery.

“The training and retraining of skilled birth attendants remain a core mandate of the board,” he said.

“This programme is aimed at equipping our healthcare professionals with the skills necessary to identify early warning signs and provide timely, quality care to mothers and newborns.”

He urged participants to apply the knowledge gained to strengthen the delivery of maternal and child health services, noting that their improved expertise would directly impact health outcomes in rural and urban communities alike.

Prof. Green also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for driving the implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

He noted that the fund’s adoption in Rivers State has bolstered grassroots healthcare services and infrastructure.

Highlighting progress made by the board, Prof. Green revealed that 203 skilled birth attendants have recently been recruited and deployed to 348 primary health centres across the state.

He said this initiative is closing the manpower gap and expanding access to skilled maternal care.

The training marks a significant step in the state’s broader strategy to improve maternal and child health indicators, reinforcing the commitment of the Rivers State government to safeguarding lives through strengthened primary healthcare delivery.

