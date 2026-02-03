Rivers To Wrap Up Niger Delta Games Trials With Football

Rivers State will conclude its athlete selection trials for the Niger Delta Games on Saturday, February 7, with the picking of the football team.

The trials began yesterday with chess, table tennis, tennis and scrabble, and continues today with handball and wrestling. Volleyball and taekwondo are scheduled for tomorrow while swimming and powerlifting will hold on Thursday.

Basketball, boxing and weightlifting will take place on Friday. The exercise is aimed at selecting athletes to represent Team Rivers in the 16 sports approved for the Niger Delta Games.

Athletics trials have already been completed, marking this phase as the final stage of state selection ahead of full camping. The Niger Delta Games, organised by DunamisIcon Limited for the nine NDDC states, will hold in Benin City, Edo State, from February 20 to 27.