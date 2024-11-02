Rivers To Strengthen National Unity Via 43rd Public Service Games Hosting

Share

The Rivers State government has declared it’s readiness to deepen national unity from the hosting of the 43rd edition of the National Public Service Games scheduled to take place in Port Harcourt, from the 27th to 28th November 2024.

The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, George Nwaeke, who is also Rivers Head of Service, told journalists that the games would also be an “Opportunity for civil servants to reawaken their mental and physical being as they give their services to the state, to play catch up with like minds in the community of state through networking, bonding and camaraderie.”

Nwaeke said that the games would present an opportunity for civil servants to compete in different units and departments, ranks and file, noting that it has the potential for the growth and development of professional athletes that would represent the country at international games and sporting events.

Nonetheless, the LOC chairman averred that the short term potentials from the games would impact the business environment and market places as a catalyst for internal revenue generation.

He said: ‘Outside the potential of enhanced performance of duty, community engagement and balanced public image, on the short term are economic benefits of brisk trade on cultural artifacts, memorabilia, hotel accommodation, cafés, food vendors and exchanges’.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, expressed joy that Rivers state government was granted the right to host the sport fiesta, noting that the last time it hosted it was during the government of Dr. Peter Odili.

Danagogo revealed that the governor, Sir Sim Fubara and the people of the state are excited for the concession from the federal government to host the two days event in Port Harcourt and would exploit all the potentials the sport fiestas has economically, socially and otherwise to the benefit of the athletes, the state and the nation.

While avowing that the ambiance of the sport fiestas will not lack the Rivers people’s acclaimed hospitality, the SSG stated that the governor who is the number one public servant is also keen to see that the state provide top notch facilities for the sporting athletes.

