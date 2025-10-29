Rivers To Complete Oyorokoto-Atlantic Road By March 2026

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced March 2026 as the tentative completion and inauguration date for the 13.5-kilometer Oyorokoto road project, which will link the popular Oyorokoto beach with newly discovered Atlantic Ocean beaches in Andoni Local Government Area.

Speaking during an on-site inspection of the road on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Governor Fubara described the project as a strategic pathway to developing the state’s blue economy.

The governor noted that the road was initially planned to connect only Oyorokoto beach, a major tourist attraction, but was later extended to include the new beachfront discovery, enhancing the tourism potential of the area.

“The Oyorokoto road is the pathway to the blue economy. We discovered another attractive site along the Atlantic Ocean, and we decided to extend the project to maximize economic benefits,” Gov. Fubara said, emphasizing that despite the challenging terrain, the government is committed to completing the road.

The governor also highlighted plans to harness the area’s resources by creating tourism-focused activities to boost the state’s economy.

He commended the contractor, MCC, for their efforts and expressed optimism that the road would be ready for commissioning by March 2026.

On his return from Andoni, Fubara also inspected the piling activities at the construction site of the Kalaibiama-Epellema river crossing bridge in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, reiterating his administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure and connectivity across Rivers State.

This project is expected to strengthen the state’s tourism sector, attract domestic and international visitors, and promote economic growth in alignment with Rivers State’s development agenda.