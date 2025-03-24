Rivers: Tinubu’s Protecting Nigeria’s Existence, Presidential Aide Replies Jonathan, Soyinka

Share

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has insisted his principal, President Bola Tinubu, made the right decision in declaring emergency rule in Rivers State.

Ajayi was reacting to criticisms of the emergency rule by former President Goodluck Jonathan and Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka.

Jonathan had expressed concern that the suspension of democratic institutions could tarnish Nigeria’s international reputation. The former president added that the decision was a “clear abuse of power by all actors”.

On his part, Soyinka argued that the action contradicts the principles of federalism and overcentralizes power in the presidency.

In a statement yesterday, Ajayi described the criticisms as personal opinions. “Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Prof. Soyinka are respected statesmen.

Like many Nigerians that have offered varied opinions on the President’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the two distinguished Nigerians have also offered their own opinions too,” the statement reads.

“President Tinubu has a country to govern, and he has exercised his power under the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“President Tinubu has a duty to preserve the corporate existence of Nigeria. He won’t allow any part of the country or state to descend into chaos.

“The Supreme Court ruled that there is no functioning government in Rivers State known to the constitution of Nigeria. President Tinubu won’t fail in his sacred duty to protect and preserve the country.”

