Rivers: Tinubu Submits N1.481trn 2025 Budget To NASS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally submitted the 2025 budget proposal for Rivers State to the National Assembly, following the Supreme Court’s nullification of the state’s earlier budget.

In a communication addressed to both chambers of the National Assembly, President Tinubu requested the consideration and passage of the new N1.481 trillion budget, citing the need for urgent intervention in the state’s financial operations.

President Tinubu noted that the move is necessitated by the fact that Rivers State is currently under emergency rule, and the previous budget passed by the now-dissolved state legislature has been declared null and void by the apex court.

“In view of the Supreme Court’s decision and the ongoing emergency rule in Rivers State, I hereby present the proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill totaling N1.481 trillion for legislative approval,” the president stated in his letter to the National Assembly.

Rivers State has been grappling with a constitutional and political crisis that led to the imposition of emergency rule and the suspension of state legislative functions.

The Supreme Court recently invalidated the 2025 budget passed by a faction of the state assembly, triggering the need for federal legislative oversight.

The budget proposal, if passed, will enable the continuation of critical infrastructure projects, social programs, and public services in Rivers State.

With the urgency surrounding the state’s governance and funding, the National Assembly is expected to fast-track deliberations on the 2025 Rivers State budget to prevent further administrative disruptions.

Observers believe this move underscores the importance of intergovernmental cooperation during periods of constitutional uncertainty and judicial intervention.

