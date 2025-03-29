Rivers: Tinubu declaring state of emergency criminal, impeachable –Gen Ikponmwen

Share

…says no constitutional justification for action

Since President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, many Nigerians have risen in condemnation of the action. In this chat, a former Provost Marshal and one time Director of Legal Services in the Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Idada Ikponmwen (rtd), tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the emergency rule has no constitutional foundation.

What is your view on the recent declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State?

I watched and listened to the broadcast of the President and later read the text of his address. But I’m quite surprised that a man like President Bola Tinubu who has been a proven democrat over the years could come out at this time to take actions that are in utter and complete disregard of our constitution.

I have a background in Constitutional Law, having studied it not only at the undergraduate level but also at the post graduate level. I have read our constitution and I know what it is for a country to be in a constitutional government and democracy.

In a country that is under the constitution, you cannot act outside the constitution. What it means for a country to be under constitutional government is to say that that country will be ruled only by the provisions of the constitution.

Now, there is no section of the Nigerian Constitution that permits the President to proclaim a state of emergency when the conditions stated clearly in Section 305 have not been met. These conditions include that: there must be actual breakdown of law and order in the federation or any part of it to such an extent as to require extraordinary measures to restore peace and security.

The other conditions that are clearly spelt out in the constitution is when the federation is in an imminent danger of an invasion or in a state of war. Of course, the other one is when the country is at war. None of these conditions was present as at the time the President made the proclamation. The fact that there were explosions or ruptures of oil pipelines does not qualify or justify the President’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Even if the President is to declare a state of emergency at all, he has no powers to suspend an elected governor, his deputy and members of the State House of Assembly. There is no provision in the constitution that permits such an action.

So, the actions of the President in declaring a state of emergency and removing the democratically elected government officials has no place in law.

By this proclamation, he has arrogated to himself, the power to make laws for the people of Rivers State because he said that the Sole Administrator could make rules and regulations and seek approval of the Federal Executive Council which is presided over by him. It means that the President has assumed legislative powers in addition to his executive powers. I think this is unjustifiable. It is unconstitutional. I think that the earlier the President revokes the emergency order the better.

For anybody who wants to confirm whether what I am saying is correct or not, he or she should be referred to the relevant provisions of the constitution – Section 188 which states how and when members of the State House of Assembly can be removed. There is nothing near those conditions that has taken place before this declaration.

Some Nigerians believe that Tinubu is only copying from the play book of one of his predecessor, President Olusegun Obasanjo who declared a state of emergency and removed the governors of Plateau and Ekiti States. What do you have to say?

Yes. But at that time, we were just waking up from military regime and Obasanjo himself, was a military man. So, it wasn’t right when Obasanjo did it but he did it and got away with it because Nigerians tolerated it. For you to understand the full import of a state of emergency, I’ll refer you to what happens in Britain. The state of emergency in Britain is an invocation of martial law. Of course you know that Britain does not have a standing ( written) constitution. I submit that even what Obasanjo did does not have any backing in our constitution.

But today, we are in a constitutional democracy in Nigeria, and no ruler is allowed to run the country outside the provisions of the constitution.

The nearest example to what President Tinubu has done is what (Goodluck) Jonathan did during his tenure. But in the case of President Jonathan, we saw that when he declared a state of emergency in three states in the Northeastern part of Nigeria, there was indeed a breakdown of law and order. But even at that, he did not remove the governors and members of the Houses of Assembly in those states.

Even recently, former President Jonathan made statements to condemn or criticise the action of the sitting President in declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State. I maintain that there is no just precedence for what Tinubu has done.

What could be the motivation for this action?

A lot of people are saying that by removing the democratically elected governor and putting a sole administrator that Tinubu is targeting the funds of Rivers State for the next six months. I think that is not a good thing and I will not blame the people who feel or think that way because when you do something that is completely against the law and the constitution, then you create room for such speculations.

So, my position is that what has happened is totally unacceptable under our constitution. We cannot be in a democracy and a constitutional regime and yet act outside the constitution. It is highly unacceptable.

There are also speculations that what

is playing out is all about 2027 and the plot by Tinubu and APC to take control of Rivers State ahead of his re-election bid. . Do you share this view?

I absolutely agree with that position. Rivers State is very important when it comes to the presidential election. It is also a money spinning state for Nigeria. There is no way the federal government under a democracy will be comfortable if Rivers State is not under their control. Therefore, any speculation that the state of emergency is all about 2027 will in my humble opinion, be correct and not far from the truth.

Do you think the National Assembly handled this state of emergency declaration well?

Everybody including children and even babies know that this 10th National Assembly is an appendage of the Executive arm of the government. Why else would the President of the Senate say that the wish of the President is their command. Do you recall when he made that statement? He said it well before now. What does that mean? When the proclamation was made and sent to the National Assembly, some people close to me said they would not pass it and I just laughed. If you’re one of those who believed they will not pass it, then you don’t know the kind of National Assembly that we have right now. This is a National Assembly that will do anything that the President wants. This National Assembly is an extension of the Presidency. So, I was not surprised when they passed it by voice vote. How do you use voice vote to determine two thirds of members voting in favour or against the proclamation? So, I’m not surprised at all with what they did to the President’s proclamation.

What would you advise Gov Siminalayi Fubara and members of the State House of Assembly to do at this time?

I’m not sure that they are in court or on their way to court but for whatever it is worth, the court remains the next option for them. The governor should approach the court to challenge the unlawful proclamation that suspended him and his deputy. The State House of Assembly cannot sit now, so they can’t impeach him. They too have been suspended. So the only option left to both parties is to resort to the court.

Do you think the courts can provide the kind of redress and succour these people need now?

Well, I know that not many people have confidence in the courts these days because of the precedents they have set .So, I don’t know what they should expect from the courts. But I think that if democracy is government of the people by the people and for the people; if the whole essence of democracy is the welfare and well being of the people; if the people are the centre democratic governance; then the people ought to come out in sharp condemnation of what happened in Rivers State. I believe that if the people demonstrate a strong disapproval of what has happened, Tinubu as a democrat that he has always been will listen.

It is the docility of the people that encourages infraction of our laws in Nigeria it is the docility of the people that has made the members of the National Assembly behave as if they are not accountable to anybody and ditto for the President. It is people that advise the President and I believe that Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is a very knowledgeable lawyer, I have done some cases with him before; I have been in court where he was representing one side and I was holding the brief for the other side. So I can say that he is a knowledgeable lawyer. But for this kind of thing to happen under his watch and he justifying it the following day, beats my imagination. I think something is seriously wrong with our governance system. Something is definitely wrong. I don’t know what happens when people assume power. It is like they become shadows of themselves. It is very sad. We cannot go on like this as a country and expect our nation to move forward.

Some Nigerians have predicted that what has happened to Rivers State might be the beginning of more draconian and dictatorial tendencies from Tinubu. Do you agree with this?

I agree entirely with that prediction because there is no reason why he would act the way he did given the reality on the ground. This is the same Tinubu who has been everywhere, all these years, preaching democracy, condemning undemocratic actions of former leaders. How can he now be the one to come out in blatant and flagrant disregard of our constitution? So, I think that something in the Presidency has affected him.

What could that be?

Well, what else would it be but power and money. Over the years we have seen in Nigeria that those who have money would always want to have more and they will do anything to have more money. There is nobody who does not like money but we shouldn’t be seeking for money at the expense of the survival of our system, our country and our countrymen

Some political analysts have postulated that Tinubu ought to have been impeached for taking this unconstitutional action in Rivers State. Do you share this view?

Obviously. Obviously so. The breach of the constitution in this manner is nothing short of gross misconduct. It is indeed criminal and clearly an impeachable offence. It is clearly impeachable. There is no question about it. The action he took has no justification and there is no regard to any provision of our constitution. So, it is definitely impeachable. But who will impeach him? Who will impeach him, except the people reject what has happened. It is not just the people of Rivers State that should reject the action but the entire people of Nigeria who stand for good governance; who understand the meaning of democracy and who understand what it means for a country to be under constitutional democracy.

We are not in Britain where the Parliament is supreme. We are in Nigeria where the constitution is supreme. Anything that is contrary to the provisions of the constitution is null and void. That is what is clearly stated in Section 1(3)or our constitution. There are many areas of breach evidenced in this action but I don’t want to go into too much details now.

I totally disagree with those who try to justify what he did by claiming that Section 305 gives the President a window to exercise some extraordinary powers that were not explicitly spelt out in the constitution. I don’t see anywhere in Section 305 where the actions he has taken is justified but we are in Nigeria where sycophancy tends to prevail in many situations. Those who are benefitting from the government of the day will definitely support every of its actions. They will look for justification even where none exists. I do not see anywhere in the constitution that justifies the President’s suspension of a democratically elected governor, the appointment of a sole administrator and the attempt to arrogate legislative powers to himself.

What message do you have for the average Nigerian?

I must seize this opportunity to advise Nigerians that they must wake up to their responsibilities. They must understand that when we talk about sovereignty, it resides in the people. There is no way we can talk about having good governance when the people either do not know their rights or they fail to exercise their rights because of personal and selfish interests. The pursuit of personal and selfish interests is destroying Nigeria and if we do not change, there is no getting to the promised land. If we continue with this attitude of anything goes, if Nigerians remain docile; even those who are enjoying the fallouts of bad governance, impunity and corruption now, will experience the damage and disaster this current system will bring upon all of us in the near future

Lastly, I must add that those who see the evil and injustice being done to others and keep quiet are as guilty as those who are perpetrating the evil.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

