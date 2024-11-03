Rivers: Tension over plot to cripple Fubara

Share

There is growing tension in Rivers State over an Abuja High Court judgment stopping the Federal Government from releasing the monthly allocation to the state. Many see the judgment as a move by the camp of Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to cripple the administration of Governor Simimialayi Fubara.

Some watchers of Rivers politics, who have condemned the judgement, also said that it can cause violence, arguing that some Rivers residents, especially those who embraced the Federal Government’s amnesty programme might decide to return to the creeks in the face of growing hardships and hunger.

What appears to be working for Governor Simimialayi Fubara is that he has the full support of the people of Rivers State, who feel that whatever he is being served for standing firm in trying to carve a direction for his administration was in their best interest and that of the state.

It is the same Rivers people, who stood solidly behind Wike throughout his eight years two-term as governor, battling then President Muhammadu Buhari, who now see the former governor as a politician, who cares less about the state, but more about his political future.

Rivers, which has over the years, ranked among the top two of the states with the highest federal allocation in the Niger Delta, the highest being Delta State, would simply fail to meet its financial obligations as a leading oil producing state.

Recall that a few days ago, some members of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, had threatened to blow up oil pipelines belonging to oil companies operating in the area if the Federal Government went ahead to execute the court judgement.

Also, elders in the Niger Delta region, as well as leading activists had strongly condemned the judgement, claiming that the court had taken side, rather than calmly studying the case to dispense justice.

For Madam Ann-Kio Briggs, prominent Ijaw activist and a leading member of the Pan Niger Delta Group, PANDEF, the court judgment ordering the Federal Government to stop releasing the monthly allocation of Rivers State amounts to wickedness by the judiciary and a conspiracy to test the will of the people.

The main battle being fought by Fubara and Wike are spearheaded by the two factions of the Rivers State House of Assembly, one led by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, the speaker that is loyal to Fubara, and Rt. Hon. Bright Amaewhule, who is loyal to Wike.

While Oko-Jumbo wants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a bye-election to fill the 27 vacant seats of defected members in the State House of Assembly, arguing that Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers voluntarily defected on the 11th day of December, 2023, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), without any justifiable cause.

Oko-Jumbo stated that their defection from the PDP, which sponsored their election, followed the former lawmakers’ failed attempt to impeach Sir Siminalayi Fubara, as the Executive Governor of Rivers State, on the 30th day of October, 2023.

He said: “To frustrate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting a bye-election to fill the vacated seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Chike Amaewhule & 26 others filed Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1681/2023 against INEC & 4 others on the 13th day of December, 2023.

“Subsequently, an order of Interlocutory Injunction was secured, restraining INEC from conducting a bye-election to fill the 27 vacant seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“After filing the said suit and securing the order of Interlocutory Injunction, Martin Chike Amaewhule and 26 others began to foot-drag, and did not do anything to diligently prosecute their suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja.”

Meanwhile, the Amaewhule faction, who defeated from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have denied that they ever decamped, hence their seats remain intact rather than vacant as canvassed by Oko-Jumbo.

Amaewhule insists that Fubara should resubmit the 2024 budget, arguing that it was wrongly passed, having not gone through the right channel in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

But a chieftain of the APC, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, feels that the court is yet to solve a key puzzle in the crisis confronting Rivers; whether or not Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers defected from the PDP to the APC.

