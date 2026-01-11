Rivers: Tension As Assembly Insists On Fubara’s Removal

The insistence by the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to proceed with the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara has heightened political tension in the state, with stakeholders opposed to the move mobilising the people to resist it.

Despite moves by persons loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidency to stop the Rivers State House of Assembly from going ahead with the impeachment of Fubara, the Assembly insists that there is no going back with the plot.

To them, the impeachment of Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, will proceed, and neither the Presidency nor Rivers political leaders, who are strongly opposed to the impeachment can stop it. Among other offences, the lawmakers had accused Fubara of, “Refusal to implement provisions of the constitution on financial autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary,” and “Withholding of funds meant for the running of the Rivers House of Assembly Service Commission and hindering its activities.”

They also accused him of demolishing the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, authorising expenditure without legislative approval, and equally accused the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu of alleged corruption, and complicity for failing to raise an alarm over the governor’s conduct.

After serving the impeachment notice, the lawmakers issued a “Progress Report on the Impeachment Process,” barely 48 hours after the impeachment notice, claiming that their action was in line with the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The lawmakers insisted that the process was irreversible and firmly grounded in constitutional provisions, according to a statement, signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Dr. Enemi Alabo George.

Despite the lawmakers’ insistence, among the state’s political leaders, and other stakeholders, there is a consensus across ethnic lines that Fubara has not committed an impeachable offence, but being victimised for his resolve to save the state from the grips of his political godfather.

Also in Rivers, the key political leaders, including former Governors Sir Peter Odili, Sir Celestine Omehia, Hon Austin Okpara, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, among others are solidly behind the governor and are said to be strongly opposed to the impeachment plot by the lawmakers.

Although they have not been as vocal about their support for Fubara like some politicians in the camp of Fubara, findings revealed that they are also working behind the scene to ensure that the lawmakers fail in their pursuit. With the exception of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, these leaders were all present at the Christmas banquet organised by Fubara at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Although Amaechi did not attend the banquet, and appears as if he is not backing Fubara, a reliable source said that the former governor is among the political leaders that have vowed that Fubara’s impeachment cannot take place. Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction that is led by Chief Emeka Bekee, who is loyal to Amaechi had faulted the impeachment moves, arguing that there are no grounds for impeachment against Fubara.

The Bekee-led APC condemned the move in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary. Also, the Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum (RELEF) has also kicked against the plan to impeach Fubara, through its acting chairman, Dr Gabriel Toby, a former deputy governor of Rivers.

They condemned the impeachment move in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on yesterday and called on the lawmakers to immediately retrace their steps in the interest of peace and progress. Toby urged the lawmakers to place the collective interest of the state above partisan or personal considerations and reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to peace, unity, justice and constitutional democracy.

He warned that impeachment was a grave constitutional process and must not be deployed as, “an instrument of political vendetta or factional rivalry,” noting that the reasons advanced by the lawmakers for Fubara’s removal were weak, insubstantial, and lack justification or constitutional weight.

He said: “The allegations against Gov. Fubara appear to be driven by narrow personal interests rather than any sincere concern for good governance in the state. “The governor’s mandate was freely given by the electorate and can only be questioned in strict compliance with constitutional provisions, due process, and clear, compelling, and verifiable grounds,” he said.

Toby cautioned that the lawmakers current action could deepen political divisions and erode public confidence in democratic institutions, adding that it could further destabilise an already fragile political environment in the state.

“Rivers State has yet to fully recover from the political, social and institutional disruptions of the recent emergency rule. “Our people are still bearing the consequences of that episode, and the present development risks reopening old wounds and heightening tensions.

“We will not remain silent in the face of actions capable of threatening the stability, dignity, and future of Rivers State. “We appeal for wisdom and restraint to prevail in the overall interest of the people. We urge all stakeholders to allow the state to heal and move forward.”

Meanwhile, the Orashi National Congress (ONC) has condemned the impeachment plot against the Deputy Governor, Ngozi Odu, warning that it may embark on mass protests and legal action over what it described as the defamation of their daughter, Prof. Odu’s character.

In a statement by its President-General, Comrade Emeni Ibe, the group said that Odu has never been found wanting in any public office she has held. The group called on President Tinubu and the National Assembly to urgently intervene to prevent a total breakdown of peace in the state.