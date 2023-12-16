Rivers Teetering On Edge of Disorder

The recurrence of political crises and battle for the soul of Rivers State in the last few months portend huge dangers to public order, security and constitutional democracy in the country, writes BIYI ADEGOROYE

The brickbats say it all. The political landscape Rivers State is once again enmeshed in power tussle and the gladiators are rebuffing all entreaties. What was initially viewed as a tussle between a predecessor and his successor has now assumed the status of a political dogfight for which the state is very popular. It dates back to about a year ago as then Governor Nyesom Wike’s protest against the emergence Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has now morphed into what many Nigerians anticipated – Wike’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though the relationship between the former governor and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has become rather frosty in recent times, not a few Nigeria thought intervention of President Bola Tinubu had not calmed frayed nerves. That was until the defection of 25 lawmakers in the state who are loyal to Wike to APC last week. Of course, with that huge majority, Fubara’s stranglehold of the parliament has slipped off, and it could be said that he is teetering on the edge of impeachment. This is more so since Fubara enjoys the support of only four lawmakers.

Assembly demolition

In an apparent move to prevent such impeachment, government’s bulldozers on Wednesday pulled down the State House of Assembly, ostensibly for repairs. Government attributed the demolition to the dynamite attack on the complex and the consequent explosion that shook the foundation of the building. The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson, in a statement, following the governor’s inspection of the level of damage on the building two weeks ago, said it became necessary to invite professionals to advise the government on the integrity of the building. “There were visible cracks on the walls afterwards, and the entire structure looked frail and unsafe for legislative business.

After the assessment of the integrity of the complex, the experts warned the government that continuing to use the building in its present state would be disastrous. “In the interim, the Rivers State Government has provided an alternative venue for the House of Assembly to conduct their affairs pending the rebuilding of the complex.” The state government’s action is reminiscent of a similar renovation carried out by the Edo State governor to stave action against lawmarkers some time ago.

Battle for control

Following an interim court order by Justice M. W. Danagogo, recognising existing House leadership under Edison Ehie until a subsisting case is settled, Fubara presented a N800 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the four-man State Assembly. Curious enough, it was passed into law on Thursday, and subsequently received the governor’s assent. The action was reminiscent of the 2014 incident during the tenure of Governor Rotimi Amaechi as governor when the state lawmakers passed the budget the same day it was presented by the governor. In the same fray, the Hon. Martins Amaewule faction of the lawmakers also held a sitting and passed two bills, that of the Local Government Autonomy and the House of Assembly Autonomy Bills were passed into law.

They also condemned the demolition of the State House of Assembly and drew the attention of the international community to the development. Former APC governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Dakuku Peter- side, described the entire events as a mockery of democracy. “There is no better phrase to describe what my Rivers State has become other than a shameful state of anomie. We see there a ranked display of mockery of democracy and mindless destruction of everything democracy by the same people who should be defending it. “It is sad that in the past few weeks, the peace, stability, and development of the state have been sacrificed on the altar of selfish political agenda, ego, and narrow interests of a few.”

To him, the political actors’ utterances and body language have only one goal- to control the soul of Rivers State to the detriment of the state’s people. “The people and their interests have been relegated to the background, whilst political jobbers hold the state on a knife-edge.”

Crumbling edifice

One fact that has not been ascertained was the cause of the current political ding dong between the godfather and the godson. Wike has hinged it on attempts to dismantle his political structure, but some have argued that it is all about money and divided loyalty. It was alleged that Fubara has expressed displeasure over dwindling internally generated revenue to N6 billion under a director appointed by Wike. “And upon the governor’s complaint, the director allegedly had called Wike, informing him of Fubara’s employment of a forensic accountant said to have served under Amaechi to examine the books. This is the crux of the matter.” Expectedly, Fubara’s cabinet is now witnessing massive resignation which gives evidence of a crumbling of governance in the state.

First was the resignation of Rivers State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN. Though Adangor cited personal reasons, the resignation is a fallout of the dispute, given the fact that Wike appointed almost the entire commissioners. Other members of the state executive loyal to Wike, the Commissioner for Works, Dr. Alabo Dakori- nama George-Kelly, that of Special Duties, Isaac Amalu, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Inime Chimen have resigned from Fubara’s cabinet – an indication that the worst is yet to come.

Ethnic dimension

Observers have, however, argued that a full-blown ethnic war between the Ijaw might be in the offing as a result of the current political squabbles. The Ijaw, one of the three dominant ethnic groups in the state are perturbed and saw this current imbroglio as a vendetta against them. “Since the return to democracy in 1999, this is the first time an Ijaw man became the governor of Rivers State. The past governors of Ijaw extraction were Melford Okilo and Rufus Ada George, who governed before the creation of Bayelsa State. The duo are Ijaws from Bayelsa,” and Ijaw leader said. A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, who seemed to have spoken the minds of his kins- men during the week said Ijaws won’t allow Wike’s current actions to succeed. Asari threatened Wike and even accused President Bola Tinubu gov- ernment of complicity in the impasse.

In a video which has gone viral, Asari, a staunch supporter of Tinubu, said that some Niger Delta people, particularly the Ijaw ethnic group, are already angry with the present government and that the current action is at variance with the earlier assurance given to the Ijaw people. Asari warned that the political crisis rocking the Rivers State would serve as a litmus test for President Tinubu’s administration. To him, the present situation has indicated that the Tinubu administration is a nightmare for the Ijaw people. If there would be “any fire” as a consequence of the alleged bad governance, it would begin in Rivers State. “This is the worst government. Ijaw people feel this is the worst government. This is a nightmare for them. When we were campaigning for you, many Ijaw people called and said “Presido, Tinubu is your friend oo, we hope he is not going to look the other way.

“And I assured everybody that if Tinubu fails, they should hold me responsible. Now they are asking me if I am still sure. Rivers State is a litmus test, if there is any fire, it will start in Rivers State. I cannot stop them. As an individual, I cannot stop them, I cannot even stand in their way.” There are also apprehensions that the development might herald a return of militancy in the Niger and such resurgence of militancy could spell doom for the nation, once again. A Niger Delta leader, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, said it was too early to have this kind of rumble in the state. Though he does not want to be named, he said “No matter what happened Fubara should have remembered activities preceding his emergence. “He was the least qualified for the of- fice among other contenders in the state.

Wike made him Director Finance and Administration in Government House. From there he made him Permanent Secretary and later Accountant General in order to prepare him for the office. “And when they were going for the PDP primaries, Wike told other contenders not to waste their time because he was giving in to Fubara, and they all worked out quietly without objecting to it.He built him up to make him governor. “Now, given the fact that Wike was instrumental to making Fubara the governor, no matter what could have been Wike’s excesses, Fubara should have stomached it. Wike campaigned for Fubara. Outside the civil service ring, less than only a few people know Fubara, compared to the big names that filed out for the election. “I was telling somebody today.

When JF Kennedy was made President of the USA, he appointed his brother Robert Kennedy the Attorney General and when he was asked why he did so in view of the huge number of other qualified Americans, he said his younger brother was also qualified, but the difference was that he trusted his younger brother. “So if a man has trusted you to the point of giving you political power, what could he have done to warrant all these within such a short period? For him to begin to cause problems less than six months into office is too sudden. The case is even worse knowing that the person you are fighting against is a tiger.”

PDP and way forward

Not taking the matter lying low, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 580th meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) said it would commence legal action against the 25 Rivers State lawmakers who defected to the APC. PDP through the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said it would formally communicate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the vacancies in the Assembly as a result of the defection, which it said, is a contravention of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). The party said: “We will officially demand that INEC should within the constitutionally stipulated time, conduct fresh election in the 25 state constituencies in Rivers State where vacancies now exist in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members.”

While it thus seems that things have fallen apart in Rivers State and indeed the people are no longer at ease, as Chinua Achebe once captured the division occasioned by the advent of missionaries in Umuofia, akin to the actions of politicians in the Garden City this time, notable political leaders who have made sacrifices to building a united and prosperous Rivers State are asking for rapprochement. Chief Ada George, a former governor of old Rivers State expressed his displeasure over what he called the “embarrassing development in the state.” George wants governors, their deputies and successors to close ranks and put the interest and development of the state above personal and primordial interest.

It is even believed that the call for President Tinubu’s intervention, a President who appointed Wike into his cabinet, and would love to have Rivers State in the APC fold is misplaced. Not to be forgotten is the ongoing Tonye Cole’s post- governorship election litigation heading to the Supreme Court. Put together, the entire scenario, emergence of two legislatures, portend huge dangers to public order, security and constitutional democracy in the country.