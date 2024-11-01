Rivers Targets Improved Environment For Investors

Share

The Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (RSIPA) has said it is working with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to promote the ease of doing business and improve the operating environment for investors.

The agency also said an integrated one-stopshop platform that would enable the sharing of useful information and opportunities that exist in the respective MDAs and various sectors of the economy has been put together for potential investors to access and feed their business and investment aspirations.

D i re c t o r- G e n e r a l Chamberlain Peterside said this at the maiden stakeholders’ engagement session at Government House on Thursday.

He said the agency would facilitate, complement and coordinate activities of the various MDAs and other critical players in the business environment to ensure that they are more successful.

