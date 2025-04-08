Rivers: Take-It-Back Protesters Vow To Reconvene Despite Police Crackdown

Share

The organizers of the Rivers State ‘Take-It-Back’ Movement, on Tuesday, vowed to regroup and continue their demand for justice after their peaceful protest was forcefully dispersed by operatives of the State Police Command.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the protest, which began at Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, was abruptly halted when security operatives fired tear gas into the air, dispersing demonstrators who had begun marching towards Aba Express Road.

According to eyewitness accounts, the chaos ensued as protesters fled in various directions in search of safety.

Speaking to journalists at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Secretariat following the disruption, Solomon Lenu, a former spokesman for Civil Society Organizations in Rivers State, condemned the use of force on peaceful demonstrators and reaffirmed the constitutional right of citizens to protest.

“Freedom has never been free,” Lenu declared. “No amount of intimidation will stop us from speaking the truth and demanding justice and equity. Peaceful protest is our right, and we will not be silenced.”

Also addressing the media, the Executive Director of Trust Africa Initiative, Chetam Thierry-Nwala, revealed that the protest was organized in compliance with lawful procedures, including proper notification to the police.

Thierry-Nwala expressed disappointment over the police response, describing it as a “betrayal of democratic principles.” He further alleged that one protester was shot in the leg and that a journalist covering the event was unlawfully arrested by security operatives.

“We followed due process. We notified the authorities and sought approval. It is sad that instead of protection, we were met with force,” he said. “No Nigerian is more entitled to fundamental rights than another.”

The protest was jointly organized by the Take-It-Back Movement, Civil Society Organizations, and the Niger Delta Congress to draw attention to issues of governance, injustice, and insecurity in the region.

Security operatives had reportedly instructed the protesters to relocate from Isaac Boro Park, but the demonstrators, undeterred, broke into solidarity songs and began their march — a move that triggered the police action.

As of the time of filing this report, the Rivers State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

However, the protesters vowed to return stronger, insisting that their cause for justice and accountability cannot be quashed by intimidation.

