Rivers: Suspected Cultists Arrested For Allegedly Burying Man Alive In Ogoni

Two notorious kidnappers who allegedly abducted and buried alive, a former Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Praise Daakin in the Kereken-Boue Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have been arrested.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, who disclosed this during his maiden news briefing in Port Harcourt, noted that the suspects collected N200,000 as part of the ransom from the victim’s wife before burying him alive.

He noted that the suspects, Baridapdo Igia, 33, and Elvis Gordon, 26, who confessed to the murder, were the leaders of the Iceland and Deegbam Cult groups in the community.

The CP added that his men had to surveil and track the suspects before the arrest and that investigations are ongoing to uncover the level of crime they committed.

.

He said: “After concluding intense surveillance on November 15, in separate crack operations, men of the Anti-Cultism Unit arrested Baridapdo Igia, 33, and Elvis Gordon, 26, two suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in Kereken-Boue community of Khana Local Government Area.

“After a series of interrogations, the duo confessed to being leaders of Iceland and Degbam cult groups in Khana Local Government Area, respectively, and have been terrorising Khana Local Government Area for the past three years.

“These cult groups have been known to have endless clashes in the community. During interrogations, they also admitted to kidnapping and burying one Praise Daakian, a former CDC Chairman in the Khana Local Government Area.

Similarly, the CP disclosed that three suspected armed robbers were arrested in the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt in a tricycle, wherein a locally made pistol and a dagger were found.

He said that the armed robbers use their Keke to search for vulnerable passengers whom they rob and force out of the Keke around the Odili Road area of Abuloma.

He said, “Operatives of the Command attached to Mini-Okoro Area Command, Port Harcourt, on 19th November 2023, at about 2200hrs while on patrol along Danjuma Drive, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, intercepted a Tricycle (popularly called Keke) with three occupants named Elsharawy Joseph, 27, Okujagu town, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt.

“The others are Thankgod Achese, 23yrs of Orumu Street, Abuloma town, Port Harcourt, and Ibrahim Ishaq aged 25, of Okwujagu, Port Harcourt, suspected to be cultists and armed robbers.

“Upon a thorough search, one locally made Pistol and a dagger were recovered, alongside the tricycle which is suspected to be stolen. The suspects confessed to the crime of robbery using the ‘one chance’ model and have successfully robbed and stolen phones and valuables from unsuspecting victims.”