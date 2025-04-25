Rivers Still Fragile, Ibas Tells Reps

Share

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), revealed on Friday that while the imposition of a state of emergency in the region had led to relative calm, the situation remains fragile.

Ibas made this statement during his appearance before the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on the Rivers State Emergency Rule at the National Assembly.

In his address, Ibas explained that the complexities of the transitional period in Rivers necessitate a cautious and meticulous approach to governance.

He pledged his full cooperation with the committee and assured that all relevant information would be made available to assist in its oversight role.

The Sole Administrator also offered an apology for his earlier absence from the committee’s summons, clarifying that it was not intended as an act of disrespect but was due to the urgent and critical responsibilities associated with stabilizing governance in the State.

He expressed his gratitude for the committee’s patience and dedication to national service.

Ibas further acknowledged the important role of the media in supporting the Federal government’s initiatives in Rivers State.

He reaffirmed his respect for the committee’s efforts to ensure accountability and oversight during the ongoing transition period.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Julius Ihonvbere, emphasized the constitutional authority of the National Assembly in legitimizing and overseeing the state of emergency declared in Rivers.

Ihonvbere reiterated that the committee’s mandate was grounded in constitutional power, citing the need for National Assembly approval for the state of emergency to take effect.

He referenced Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, which grants the President the power to declare a state of emergency, but stipulates that the National Assembly must approve it for it to be valid.

“For that state of emergency, the gazette must be sent to the National Assembly for approval. It’s only that approval that gives life to the state of emergency,” Ihonvbere explained, underscoring the critical role of the National Assembly in the process.

Ihonvbere also referenced Section 11(4) of the Constitution, which empowers the National Assembly to assume the legislative functions of a State assembly when it becomes nonfunctional, and clarified that this included responsibilities such as budget approval.

He reminded Ibas that these functions would now be under the purview of the National Assembly and, by extension, the committee.

The committee chairman also addressed the delays in securing the administrator’s appearance, noting that despite multiple attempts, including written correspondence, the committee had faced challenges in getting Ibas to appear sooner.

He reassured the administrator that the committee members had been carefully selected to ensure diverse representation from across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones and legislative experience.

Ihonvbere also took the opportunity to assure Ibas that the committee was committed to handling the situation with fairness and diligence in the best interests of Rivers State and Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that the meeting would mark the start of a collaborative effort to restore stability to the state.

“We are glad you are here as you promised yesterday. This meeting actually at this time was at your instance, and we are happy that you are here,” Ihonvbere said, welcoming the administrator’s attendance.

Share