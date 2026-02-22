Henrietta Bulabari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won the Khana 2 State House of Assembly Constituency bye-election in Rivers State after polling 7,647 votes.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Angela Briggs, officially declared her the winner, confirming that she emerged victorious “having satisfied the requirements of the law.”

The final results announced at the collation centre showed that the Action Alliance (AA) secured 46 votes, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 37 votes, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) recorded 23 votes, and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got 47 votes.

READ ALSO:

Election data indicated that out of 71,914 registered voters in the constituency, 7,834 were accredited to participate in the poll. Of the total votes cast, 7,800 were valid, while 34 were rejected.

Party representatives were present during the collation and declaration of the results.

Speaking after the announcement, Bulabari expressed joy over her victory, saying she was “extremely” happy with the outcome. She described the exercise as free, fair, smooth, peaceful, and successful.

She also promised to focus on projects that would positively impact residents across the constituency.