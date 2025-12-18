Rivers APC Now Under Direction – Fubura

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubura, has dismissed claims of a leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, affirming that he now provides direction for the party.

Fubura made the statement during a visit to the APC National Secretariat following his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, who was originally elected on the PDP platform in 2023, was suspended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2024, leading to a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State. Shortly after his reinstatement, Fubura officially joined the APC.

Addressing journalists, he explained that 90% of his political challenges were caused by the PDP, noting that the party failed to defend him during critical periods.

“When you say a new member of the Progressive Congress, that is correct, but I’ve always been a progressive at heart. We now have a direction. Before, perhaps, there was no leader or governor heading the party. Now that I am a member, I will ensure unity and progress for the APC in Rivers State,” Fubura stated.

He described his defection as an easy decision, motivated by gratitude and a desire to collaborate with other progressives to develop Rivers State and Nigeria.

“If I have to be honest, was I really a member of the PDP? I wasn’t. Most of the difficulties I faced were imposed by the party. During the crisis, I was not inside the house; I was on the balcony,” he said.

Fubura assured members of the APC National Working Committee that he is committed to understanding the party’s operations and contributing to its growth, emphasizing that the success of the APC in Rivers State aligns with the broader agenda of President Tinubu.

Responding to Fubura, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, represented by the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, welcomed the governor, highlighting the strategic importance of Rivers State to the party.

“With his progressive orientation, he completes the circle for us in the South-South region. The strength and energy of this geopolitical zone are critical for national politics. Rivers State is now fully aligned with APC, and this strengthens our position for the 2027 elections,” Basiru said.

He emphasized the party’s commitment to discipline, leadership, and democratic centralism, stating that the APC is working toward building a pan-Nigerian political party that fosters development and elite consensus for progress.

“Today, we are blessed with a calm, cerebral, and level-headed president, matched by a similarly capable National Chairman. Rivers State is poised to deliver, contributing to our nationwide objectives,” Basiru added.

The visit reinforces APC’s consolidation in the South-South and underscores the party’s strategic positioning ahead of the 2027 elections.