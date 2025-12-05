The political situation in Rivers State has taken a new turn as sixteen members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, have switched allegiance from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker of the House, Amaewhule, announced the lawmakers’ decision during plenary on Friday, citing what he described as a “Clear division” within the PDP as the reason for their defection.