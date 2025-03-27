Rivers Sole Administrator Suspends All Political Office Holders

Share

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has suspended all political appointees and office holders in the state with immediate effect.

In a statement yesterday, the Chief of Staff to the Administrator said the decision was made under the powers granted to Ibas by President Bola Tinubu.

Those affected include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff, all commissioners, chairpersons and members of boards, agencies, commissions, and parastatals, as well as all Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants.

The statement directed the suspended officials to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

Where no Permanent Secretary is in place, the most senior Director or Head of Administration will assume leadership.

