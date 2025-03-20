JUST-IN: Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Arrives Govt House

Share

The newly-appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (retd.), has arrived in the state to assume official duties.

New Telegraph reports that Ibas arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport at about 11:25 am on Thursday and was received by top officials and security personnel in the state.

The Sole Administrator, accompanied by the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, immediately proceeded to Government House, Port Harcourt afterwards.

Upon his arrival at the Government House, he was conducted around by some government officials

He is currently in a closed-door meeting with senior security officers, Federal Government delegation, and state government officials.

Recall he was sworn in on Wednesday, March 19 by President Bola Tinubu.

