Rivers Service Chiefs Reaffirm Commitment To Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure

Security agencies in Rivers State have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure, stating that it is a duty they will continue to uphold while preventing saboteurs from undermining national assets.

Heads of the security agencies—including the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Department of State Services (DSS), Garrison Commander of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, 115 Special Operations Group of the Nigerian Air Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)—met in Tai Local Government Area to strategize on maintaining law and order across the State.

The security chiefs expressed concern over prevailing security challenges, the welfare of residents, and the need to protect vital national infrastructure in the State.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, along with other service commanders, held a series of stakeholders’ engagements across several Local Government Areas at the behest of the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ekwe Ibas (rtd.).

They emphasized that such engagements were crucial to fostering collaboration between security agencies and local communities for the protection of critical national assets.

Earlier, the service commanders had visited council secretariats in Emohua and Abua/Odual LGAs and met with stakeholders from Tai, Ogu/Bolo, Okirika, and Eleme LGAs.

They also inspected a health centre and the Community Secondary School in Botem Tai, as well as the Ogu Police Division.

Adepoju explained that the visits were aimed at addressing current security concerns and improving the welfare of the people.

He stressed the importance of protecting infrastructure within communities and called for stronger cooperation between security agencies and residents.

According to him, the mission is to move the economy forward by protecting vital assets from economic saboteurs whose actions could undermine development.

