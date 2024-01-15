Rivers: S’Court Reserves Judgement In Tonye Cole’s Appeal Against Fubara

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Patrick Tonye-Cole, against the victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Recall that Tonye Cole approached the Supreme Court when the Appeal Court decision of November 28 dismissed his appeal for lacking sufficient and convincing evidence.

The APC candidate contented that irregularities, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, and Fubara’s continued signing of documents as the Rivers State’s Accountant-General after his nomination as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Patrick Tonye-Cole’s appeal is against the Electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the PDP, and Governor Fubara.

A five-member panel headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved judgment on the appeal after all parties in the suit adopted their briefs of arguments.

The apex court also dismissed the appeal of Innocent Kere of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) after it was withdrawn by his counsel.