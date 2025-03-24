Rivers: Ripples Over NASS’ Approval Of Emergency Rule Through Voice Vote

Share

Lawyers have expressed outrage over the National Assembly’s adoption of voice vote to ratify the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu. The lawyers who also frowned at Tinubu’s suspension of democratic structures in Rivers, described the lawmakers’ action as a profound disregard for constitutional requirements. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have berated the National Assembly for using voice vote to approve President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend, questioned the rationale behind the lawmakers’ adoption of voice vote, when Section 305 (6)(b) of the Constitution clearly requires that the proclamation of a state of emergency by the president must be supported by two thirds majority of all the members of each House of the National Assembly.

Both chambers of the National Assembly had in defiance to the constitutional provisions, ratified President Tinubu’s proclamation of emergency rule in Rivers State through voice vote.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had announced the approval during the plenary last week Wednesday after majority of his colleagues supported Tinubu’s action through voice votes. Akpabio made the announcements following a close-door session which lasted for more than one hour. He revealed that the lawmakers had an extensive discussions on the issue and were also briefed by President Tinubu while the session lasted.

He added that a number of resolutions were reached by the lawmakers during their deliberations. According to Akpabio, part of the resolutions was to set up a joint ad-hoc committee involving members of the two chambers of the National Assembly to oversee administration of the River State during the period, in line with Section 11 (4) of the Senate.

“The Senate invokes the powers conferred on it by Section 305 (2) of the 1999 Constitutional Referral Report of Nigeria as amended and approves the proclamation of state of emergency declared by Mr President in Rivers State of Nigeria.

“The Senate further directs that the declaration of the state of emergency stated in the proclamation documents and demands of Mr President to review and even to terminate the state of emergency at any given time, but not later than six months.

“The Senate further resolved that a Committee of eminent Nigerians be set up to reconcile the warring groups within the government of Rivers State within the period of the state of emergency”, he added. At the House of Representatives, the Speaker, Tajudeen Abass, announced the approval of the green chamber for President Tinubu’s decision to impose emergency rule on Rivers State.

The plenary was attended by 243 out of the 360 members of the House. Announcing the decision, Speaker Abass disclosed that the House has resolved that the National Assembly would serve as the legislative arm for Rivers while the state of emergency lasts.

He said the sole administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), should make recourse to the National Assembly in accordance with Section 11 of the Constitution for approval of regulations he may have to formulate and actions to be taken to carry out his assignments.

Abbas disclosed that the House also resolved that a National Peace and Reconciliation Committee be constituted with members drawn from the Federal Executive Council, the National Assembly and other eminent Nigerians to foster sustainable peace and harmony amongst the warring factions in Rivers State.

He added that the House had equally resolved that President Tinubu should consider lifting the suspension of the governor and the Assembly members any moment that peace is deemed to have been satisfactorily achieved between the warring factions in Rivers before the expiration of the blanket period of six months.

NASS approval of emergency rule in Rivers through voice vote criminally wrong

PDP govs’ lawsuit

Dissatisfied with Tinubu’s action, Governors elected on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) have directed Attorneys General in the PDP-controlled states to challenge Section 305 (3) of the Nigerian Constitution (as amended), and subject it to judicial interpretation.

The PDP governors who met via zoom on March 19, 2025 declared their commitment to upholding the Constitution, democratic governance, and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in Nigeria.

The governors in a communiqué by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, “frowned at the suspension of Governor Fubara, his Deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly”.

Obi, PLAC fume

In the meantime, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has berated the National Assembly for using voice vote to ratify President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State. In a series of tweets on his X handle, Obi described the lawmakers’ action as a breach of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“While still agonizing over the ongoing deterioration of democracy in our nation, especially with the situation in Rivers State, and trying to reach out to our National Assembly members not to support and sustain the unconstitutionality and arbitrariness, I just heard that they have added salt to injury by using a voice vote.

“The Constitution is clear that this cannot be done through a voice vote but by calling individuals to answer ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ “You cannot determine a twothirds majority by a voice vote.

“While a two-thirds majority is crucial, it does not justify bypassing proper procedures and undermining the principles of transparency and accountability. “The use of a voice vote in such a significant decision, not only disregards constitutional requirements, but also erodes public trust in the democratic process.

Decisions of such magnitude must be made with integrity, following the letter and spirit of the law. “It’s disheartening that a decision as crucial as approving an emergency proclamation — one that could alter the course of the nation — was handled with such casual disregard for constitutional standards.

“The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) clearly requires that at least two-thirds must approve such a proclamation of all members of each House — the Senate and the House of Representatives. A simple call of “Aye” or “Nay” cannot accurately measure this crucial threshold.

“When a supermajority is required, it demands a recorded vote — whether by division, roll call, or electronic means. “This isn’t just a technicality; it’s a matter of law and legitimacy. The Senate Standing Orders and House Rules were established to ensure that decisions of this magnitude are made transparently, with accountability.

Ignoring these procedures is not just an oversight; it is a betrayal of the democratic process”. In a related development, a group, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), has equally faulted the National Assembly’s ratification of emergency rule in Rivers through voice vote.

The group, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Clement Nwankwo, noted that in approving the state of emergency through voice vote, the National Assembly has neglected its constitutional duty, allowing the executive to bypass democratic processes.

The statement reads: “The decision to declare a state of emergency is not a matter to be taken lightly and should be exercised only under the most exceptional circumstances.

However, there is no evidence to suggest that the situation in Rivers State warrants such an extreme measure or that the threshold for making such proclamation, as indicated in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution has been met.

“Instead of safeguarding democracy and the rule of law, the National Assembly has chosen to passively endorse an unconstitutional overreach of executive power, thereby weakening the checks and balances that are essential to our democratic system.

“The decision to do this via voice vote, when Section 305 (6)(b) of the Constitution clearly requires that the proclamation of a state of emergency by the President must be supported by two-thirds majority of all the members of each House of the National Assembly, is a travesty and flies in the face of constitutionality, legality and good reasoning.

“At a time when the National Assembly has come under intense negative media and public scrutiny and stakeholders engaging the legislative institution are working hard to promote positive engagements between its members and citizens, the action taken today will further undermine the trust citizens have in the institution and its ability to stand for what is right. It also sets a dangerous precedent for the future and will have lasting implications on how governance is perceived and practiced in our country”.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, the recent suspension of democratic institutions in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu and the subsequent approval of the declaration of emergency rule by the National Assembly through a mere voice vote have sparked nationwide debate, with legal experts branding both actions unconstitutional and politically motivated.

In his submissions, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mba Ukweni categorically condemned the suspension, arguing that it lacks constitutional backing.

He also criticized the National Assembly’s approach in ratifying the emergency rule proclamation by the president, saying the lawmakers approval was “criminally wrong”.

According to Ukweni, Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution explicitly outlines the conditions under which a state of emergency may be declared, none of which, he asserts, were properly met in this case.

“The suspension of democratic structures in Rivers State is unconstitutional. It does not tally with the requirements of the constitution. “Section 305 makes clear provisions for when the President may declare a state of emergency.

“Other constitutional provisions, such as Section 11, outlined how the National Assembly can legislate for a state if governance becomes impossible. These were all available options if there was truly a crisis,” Ukweni stated. He further criticized President Tinubu’s unilateral action, accusing him of acting in bad faith and prioritizing political interests over democratic principles.

Suspending the governor and other democratic institutions exceeds the scope of what is legally permissible

reach and legislative complacency in Nigeria, warning that such actions erode democratic principles. “This is turning Nigeria into a banana republic. Those in power act without accountability, knowing there will be no repercussions.

“The National Assembly has become a rubber stamp for the President’s wishes, instead of a check on executive power. “The lawmakers prioritised personal benefits over their constitutional duty”, the silk alleged.

Nzelu also pointed fingers at the judiciary, accusing it of failing to uphold the rule of law. “I have been a lawyer for over 40 years, and I have never seen the judiciary so compromised. “Judges are not helping matters; they have been influenced from top to bottom.

If care is not taken, those who refuse to respect the law will end up reading the ‘book of lamentations’ when the consequences of their actions catch up with them”, Nzelu said. In his comments, a constitutional lawyer, Professor Kanyinsola Ajayi (SAN), asserts that the president’s decision, while contentious, is legally grounded.

“This is quite an emotive issue, and there have been strong reactions from the public against what the president has done. “However, the key question is whether the president had any legal basis for his action, and the answer lies in Section 305 of the Constitution,” Ajayi noted.

Ajayi referenced the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of Plateau State vs. Federal Government of Nigeria, where the suspension of Governor Joshua Dariye during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure was upheld. According to him, this precedent suggests that federal intervention in state governance during emergencies has a legal foundation.

However, Ajayi stressed that while the president has the authority to declare a state of emergency, the National Assembly holds the ultimate power to either approve or reject it. “If the National Assembly rejects the declaration, then the situation changes entirely,” he said.

Ajayi suggested that Governor Fubara’s best course of action is to approach the Federal High Court rather than the Supreme Court, as individuals do not have the direct right to take such matters to the apex court. He also noted that courts have historically been reluctant to overturn a president’s emergency declaration, given its implications for public safety.

On his part, another member of the Inner Bar, Chief Solo Akuma, strongly criticised the approach adopted by the National Assembly to ratify emergency rule in Rivers State. He asserted that the lawmakers adopted the wrong procedure in granting the approval. “To determine a two-thirds majority, you must count.

The framers of the Constitution were clear about this requirement”, the silk said. Similarly, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN) condemned the National Assembly’s actions, describing them as unconstitutional. “If we are looking for two-thirds, they have to be individual votes so that we know the number of people who voted yes and those who voted no. To say that it was unanimous is unfortunate”, Ahamba argued.

Meanwhile, Ahamba cautioned the National Assembly against becoming a rubber stamp for the Executive. “The lawmakers are representatives of the Nigerian people, not an extension of the Presidency,” he emphasized. “The use of voice votes for such a critical decision undermines democratic accountability,” he added.

Another silk, Dr Abiodun Layonu (SAN), however, took a different stance, arguing that the Constitution allows each legislative chamber to determine its own voting procedure. “How you arrive at that twothirds is largely left to the internal workings, rules, and orders of each of the two chambers,” he stated.

On the suspension of democratic structures in Rivers, Layonu contended that leaving the governor in office could create conflicts. “If the governor remains in place, you may have situations where he issues directives contrary to those of the Administrator appointed to manage the emergency,” he explained.

“The risk of having two competing authorities in a crisis situation justifies the temporary suspension,” the SAN stated. However, Babajide Koku (SAN) believes that the Constitution does not explicitly empower the president to remove elected officials, even during a state of emergency.

“The Constitution limits extraordinary measures to restoring peace and security,” Koku said. “Suspending the governor and other democratic institutions exceeds the scope of what is legally permissible,” he added.

Koku warned of the dangers of setting a precedent where executive power overrides democratic governance. “We must be careful not to normalize situations where a president can, at will, suspend elected officials under the broad justification of restoring order,” he said.

