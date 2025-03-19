Rivers: Reps To Debate Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration Thursday

Share

The House of Representatives will on Thursday debate President Bola Tinubu’s request to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, New Telegraph has learned.

Recall that President Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday evening, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the State House of Assembly for six months.

Although the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, confirmed that the President had communicated to the House, stating that the matter would be deliberated during Wednesday’s plenary, the issue was ultimately not discussed.

Rotimi earlier stated, “The National Assembly was duly consulted by the President. President’s formal letter, informing the House of Representatives of his decision and seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the Constitution, has been transmitted and will be read during plenary tomorrow, Wednesday, March 19, 2025.”

However, attempts to reach Rotimi for clarification on why the House did not address the issue on Wednesday were unsuccessful as his phones were inaccessible.

A lawmaker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph that the debate was deferred due to poor attendance at plenary.

According to the source, “The President’s request for approval is with the Speaker. However, if you had observed plenary today (Wednesday), you would have seen that many seats were empty.

“Several members are on oversight duties at various MDAs. Given the sensitive nature of the matter, the leadership decided to postpone the debate until Thursday, when more members will be present.

“There is no ulterior motive. The Deputy Speaker presided over today, but tomorrow, the Speaker will be present, and the President’s letter will be debated on its own merit to ensure an informed and acceptable decision is taken. Rivers are crucial to Nigeria, and we are committed to ensuring peace returns to the state.”

Many lawmakers declined to comment on the issue, instead urging reporters to wait until Thursday’s plenary to hear their positions.

Meanwhile, tensions flared in the House on Wednesday, as two female lawmakers, Blessing Amadi (PDP, Rivers) and Marie Ebikake (PDP, Bayelsa), engaged in a heated exchange over the state of emergency declaration.

The verbal confrontation nearly escalated into a physical altercation before colleagues intervened to separate them.

