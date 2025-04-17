Rivers: Reps Suspend Interaction With Ibas

Share

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight on Thursday postponed the scheduled appearance of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), Sole Administrator of Rivers State, following a formal request from the administrator.

In a statement issued on Thursday by House spokesman, Hon. Akin Rotimi, the committee confirmed receiving a request from Vice Admiral Ibas to reschedule the interactive session originally set for April 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM.

“The committee has acknowledged the request and is in the process of coordinating a new date for the session,” Rotimi stated. He emphasized the committee’s commitment to transparency and effective oversight, adding that the public will be promptly informed once the rescheduled date is confirmed.

The Ad-Hoc Committee was established to conduct oversight activities concerning Rivers State, and the rescheduling reflects its willingness to accommodate legitimate requests while ensuring accountability. Further details on the new date will be communicated in due course.

