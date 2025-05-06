Rivers: Reps, Senate To Form Joint Reconciliation C’ttee

Share

The House of Representatives and the Senate are set to establish a high-powered joint reconciliation committee aimed at resolving the political crisis in Rivers State and restoring democratic governance.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, disclosed this on Tuesday in his welcome address at the resumption of plenary.

He said the committee, which will comprise respected national figures, will also address broader conflicts affecting other regions of the country.

“In the coming weeks, we shall work with the Senate to constitute a high-level Committee on Reconciliation, comprising respected national figures, to facilitate dialogue, promote peace, and support the restoration of democratic order in Rivers State and other conflict-affected regions,” Abbas stated.

He recalled that the House demonstrated “unwavering fidelity to the Constitution” in its swift response to the political unrest in Rivers State.

Upon receiving the President’s proclamation of a state of emergency, the House acted in line with Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to endorse the measure.

“Subsequently, we inaugurated a 21-member Ad-Hoc Committee, led by the Leader of the House, to oversee the caretaker administration and ensure democratic accountability in the State. The committee has since commenced its engagement with stakeholders on the ground,” he added.

Highlighting other achievements, the Speaker noted the passage of tax reform bills aimed at improving revenue generation, simplifying compliance, and attracting investment.

He described the move as a testament to the House’s commitment to responsible economic governance.

Abbas also referenced the launch of the Speaker’s New Media Exchange during the recess—a pioneering initiative aimed at strengthening public engagement through digital platforms and youth-focused outreach.

Additionally, he highlighted his opening address at the first Legislative Conference on Renewable Energy in Lagos, which brought together African parliamentarians, sub-national governments, and industry leaders.

He stressed Nigeria’s urgent need to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and outlined legislative efforts supporting the move.

On national security, the Speaker expressed deep concern over recent killings in Borno, Plateau, Benue, and Kwara States.

He specifically cited the deadly bombing near Gamboru in Borno and communal clashes in Plateau.

“The House unequivocally condemns these attacks on innocent citizens,” he said. “We recognise the urgent need for enhanced security intelligence, surveillance technology, and inter-agency collaboration.”

He extended condolences to the affected families and urged security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice while stepping up preventive measures.

Looking ahead, Abbas assured that the House would prioritise critical legislative reforms, particularly the much-anticipated electoral reform bill, which he described as central to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“Furthermore, we must prioritise legislation that directly impacts Nigerians, including unemployment, poverty alleviation, fiscal reform, healthcare, education, and security,” he concluded.

