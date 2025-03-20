Rivers: Reps’ Northern Caucus Back Emergency Rule

Share

The Northern Regional Caucus of the House of Representatives, comprising members from the 19 Northern States and FCT, has backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as apt and in the country’s best interest.

The Chairman of the Caucus, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who made this statement in Abuja on Thursday, said all should support President Tinubu’s decision on the declaration.

” In view of the ongoing discourse on the State of Emergency in Rivers State, We are compelled to state clearly that the steps taken by Mr President and Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are apt, timely, and constitutionally appropriate.

” As a legislative institution, we will not allow Mr. President’s constitutional emergency declaration to fail. The opposition is simply trying to be political about this matter.

” While we are not insensitive to the constitutional imperatives and implications involved, we will not ignore or take for granted the derailment of law and order in Rivers State.

“We can not also as a legislative house or as a government sit down and allow miscreants, hoodlums, and politically motivated thugs continue to destroy critical national assets at the expense of our national economy,” he said.

While stressing the need for restoring law and order in Rivers State, the caucus noted that ” Nigeria is indeed greater than any selfish coalition and its conspiracies. The constitutional proclamation in Rivers State must stand.”

According to the caucus, the destruction of critical infrastructure in the oil and gas sector is alleged to be the conspiracy of the agent of darkness and provocateurs.

” In the circumstances, therefore, I would like to, on behalf of the Northern Regional Caucus of the 10th House of Representatives, state that we are in total support of the state of emergency declared by Mr President in the discharge of his constitutional powers as clearly stated in section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

” The so-called coalition of opposition party leaders must live above partisan lines and be wary that the laws of the land are unambiguously sacrosanct and can not be contemplated by anyone.

” At the parliament, we are collectively, in this case, guided by our moral conscience, commitments to protecting democratic ideals, respect for our supreme legal document and, of course, by historical precedence,” he said.

