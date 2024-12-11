Rivers Rep Warns Imo Colleague To Stay Out of State Politics

""" """

The member of the House of Representatives representing Ahoada-East/Abua/Odual Federal Constituency of Rivers state, Solomon Bob Wednesday warned his colleague representing Ideato Federal constituency of Imo state, Ikenga Ugochinyere to stop interfering in the local politics of Rivers state.

Both Bob and Ugochinyere are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and seems to be working for the two warring stakeholders of the party in the state, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

While Ugochinyere supports Governor Fubara, Bob is said to be a staunch supporter of Minister Wike.

Bob, who gave the warning at a press briefing shortly before the commencement of House plenary accused Ugochinyere of overstepping boundaries and engaging in actions detrimental to the integrity of the House of Representatives and his home state, Rivers describing it as “Reckless and unscrupulous behaviour”.

He said “Hon. Ugochinyere’s behaviour warrants serious disciplinary measures from this House. Instead, he is being enabled. This sets a terrible precedent,” Bob declared.

The Rivers lawmaker alleged that Ugochinyere had been meddling in issues beyond his jurisdiction, particularly matters concerning Rivers state, despite not being a representative of the state.

He noted, “How can someone who doesn’t hail from Rivers State, has no ties to our people, and doesn’t live there claim to speak on our behalf? His actions are not only a breach of parliamentary decorum but also an insult to Rivers people.

“In Rivers, children can’t go to school on Mondays, businesses are paralysed, and the people live in fear. Yet, this so-called representative (Ugochinyere) focuses on trivialities while failing to address the core issues.”

The lawmaker, also questioned how Ugochinyere being a first-timer got appointed as chairman of a juicy committee (Petroleum Resources, Downstream).

“It defies logic that someone with only three months of parliamentary experience could head a key committee. It’s unheard of in any serious legislature around the world.

“The system is being manipulated, and this individual is using blackmail and racketeering to maintain his position,” he alleged.

He expressed frustration with the failure of the House leadership to rein in Ugochinyere disclosing that the Rivers state caucus in the House had complained to the leadership to no avail.

