Rivers Rep Accuses NBA Of Hypocrisy, Demands Return Of N300m ‘Gift’

Solomon Bob, a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, yesterday accused the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) of insincerity, hypocrisy and “misguided praetorian pretentions”.

The NBA has been locked in a battle with the state government over the hosting of the NBA conference earlier scheduled for Port Harcourt.

However, the event was shifted to Enugu in protest against the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers. Rivers Sole Administrator Ibok-Ekwe Ibas then asked the NBA to return the N300 million allegedly allocated to them for the hosting conference by the suspended Siminalayi Fubara government.

But the association insisted that the money was a gift. In a statement, Bob said the NBA “cannot circumscribe or amend the clear untrammelled and discretionary powers granted the President by Section 305 of the Constitution”.

