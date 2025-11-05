Rivers Reaffirms Readiness To End Sexual, Gender-Based Violence

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its readiness to end all forms of sexual and gender-based violence against women, girls and other vulnerable persons.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, who spoke in Port Harcourt Girls, when the Centre for Gender, Conflict and Development Studies, University of Port Harcourt, paid him an advocacy visit on 16 Days of Activism on the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, stressed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is interested in the welfare of women, and will continue to uphold the constitutional duty to protect all persons, especially women and the vulnerable.

He frowned at the rising cases of abuses on the female gender such as rape, trafficking and domestic violence by spouses and partners using their position to unlawfully assault and dehumanize their partners in relationships, noting that the State will not be inert to act.

“The Government of Rivers State believes no one has the right to use unlawful acts of violence to harm, deform or dehumanize another, simply because there is a relationship that has been created either by law or by nature.

“We will not encourage or condone those behaviours, in fact, we detest them.

“The duty is placed higher on us to ensure that we prohibit, deter and punish people for such unlawful acts, such as rape and domestic violence.

“We will continue to create awareness on these matters, in accordance with the law, such as the Violence Against Person’s Law in Rivers State.

“We will not compromise on anyone who indulge in these unwholesome activities

“We also appeal to parents, guardians and the public to make it a sense of duty to report cases where ever they occur and to also educate their subjects,” he stated.

He explained that there are diverse Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) State Government that handle cases on welfare of women and the vulnerable persons, including the outreach by Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara, who also partners with the Renewed Hope Initiatives of the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Anabraba added that the State will continue to collaborate with well-meaning organizations that thrive to protect and enhance the welfare of women and the vulnerable.

“We will continue to interface with your Centre and other well-meaning organizations that are interested in taking up these matters,” he stressed.

The Director of the Centre for Gender, Conflict and Development Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Adaku Ubelejit-Nte, noted that the Global 16 Days of Activism, observed annually from November 25- to December 10, is an initiative aimed at raising awareness and influencing policy.

“This is an international initiative aimed at raising awareness, influencing policy and mobilizing action to end all forms of violence against women and girls.

“This year’s observance in Nigeria focuses on strengthening coordinated effort towards justice, prevention and survivor-centred responses in alignment with the national call for justice for Ochanya and countless other victims of gender-based violence

“In Rivers State in particular, this period challenges us to reflect on the effectiveness of our policies, the state of our institutions and the urgency of our collective action,” she stressed.