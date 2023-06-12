New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
Rivers Ranked Second To Last In COVID-19 Immunity

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency has ranked Rivers State very low in health immunity, based on the data revealing that only 14 per cent of its residents have been immunized for Covid-19.

The agency’s Zonal Technical Officer, Edu Elechukwu who disclosed this at the COVID-19/Peer Influencers in Port Harcourt, warned that if there is a Covid 19 outbreak in Rivers, there would be a lot of casualties because of the low rate of residents’ immunization.

He said that Rivers only ranks above Ondo State in health immunity in Nigeria, noting that Rivers is yet to achieve the 50 per cent health immunity that is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Elemchukwu added that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has much to do in terms of mobilization of workers to get vaccinated and to also help debunk the rumours that vaccination for COVID-19 causes death, illness and barrenness.

Elechukwu explained that the data was obtained following the daily data submission and analysis of Rivers State, stating that Rivers State has only 14% of people vaccinated.

According to him, ” What this implies is that the State is at risk and Nigerian Labour Congress ( NLC) has allotted to do to convince members and workers in the state to get COVID-19 vaccination.

” If there is Covid 19 outbreak in the country, Rivers state will be seriously hit because of her low level of health immunity” he warned.

He reassured them that the vaccination is safe and has been satisfied by the Nigerian government for her citizens. It is also important to reassure that the efficacy of the vaccine is approved by the relevant agencies.

The State Coordinator and Secretary of NLC Matthew Olabe urged leaders of NLC in the State to be sensitive and Mobilize workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so that workplaces will be free of COVID-19 for Optimal productivity to be attained.

