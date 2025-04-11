Rivers Protest: CP Removes DPO Over Assault On Journalists

Share

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Commnad, CP Adewale Adepoju, has announced the removal of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Abali Park jurisdiction where journalists were assaulted by officers of the command while covering the #TakeItBackProtest in Port Harcourt.

CP Adepoju made this disclosure on Friday during a courtesy visit to the members of the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) following the assaults.

Speaking with the union members, the CP tendered an unreserved apology to journalists who were assaulted on Monday, April 7, by Police officers.

Describing the media as core partners of the police, the CP explained that the visit became necessary in order to maintain the working relationship, as he cautioned his men against further attacks on journalists.

Warning that erring officers will be sanctioned accordingly, Adepoju berated his men for failing to provide proof of the alleged disruption of peace and attempts at stealing by the protesters, as earlier claimed by the police.

“I learned there was an issue in which some journalists were smoked and embarrassed, and I was not happy about it.

“I also saw from the PRO a publication in which the union members were not happy and registered their annoyance over what happened. Going through it, I wasn’t happy either. We’ve been working together well.

“We also know the adage, ‘The pen is mightier that the sword’ and you’ve been very helpful. I don’t see any reason why we have to be confronting ourselves.

“And I want to believe that on that day, my men were out to protect lives and property and ensure there’s peace and probably that criminals do not hijack the protest.

“When I went to find out what happened, the allegation was that they were coming and there was crowd and the road was barricaded and while they were trying to open the road, some people were throwing bottles at them and they smoked those people, and they were also trying to steal phones sets from them.

“But I know there must be a DPO on ground that day, and he couldn’t provide any evidence to show that there was any road being blocked or they were being attacked. The only picture I saw was people being smoked.

“There was even one particular officer that I saw firing at people. That person is under detention now, and equally, some of them who participated that day, because they couldn’t give me reasonable evidence why they should do that.

“We’ve been warning them, and I am sure they’ll learn their lesson. I’ve told them to remove the DP,O which they did that same day. And those other ones that are involved are being investigated to know exactly what happened.

“So I am purposely here to come and to apologise for what has happened and let you know that we are not taking it kindly. We are not in support of it, and I’ll never be in support of that.

“We’re not supposed to be found in such situations. If at all there’s any reason to do that, there should be evidence to prove and it should be to protect people, not to attack people. There was no evidence to prove that they had a reason to smoke.

“I am here with my management team to tell you sorry, We apologise for what might have happened. We want to promise that it will not repeat itself even though I can’t ascertain that because we can only say for ourselves, but anybody who does such a thing after being warned will find himself to be blamed,” he said.

