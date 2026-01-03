Rivers: Political Thugs Disrupt Arise Interview, Seize News Gears In Obio/Akpor

Suspected political thugs allegedly working on the instruction of political actors on Friday night stormed a hotel in Orazi axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, and disrupted a live interview session by the crew of Arise TV.

The station’s crew were in the middle of an interview of the former Commissioner for Employment Generation and Empowerment, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, when the armed thugs attacked Londa Hotel at about 9:15 p.m.

Nwibubasa is the convener of the Rivers Liberation Movement, a civil society initiative that targets a Rivers State where good governance reigns and citizens demands accountability and selfless leadership.

The group has also kicked against early electioneering and persistent political instability, urging leaders to focus on governance.

They then went ahead to seize the equipments of Arise TV, and ransacked the room occupies by lodgers, seizing their personal items and forcing some guests to abandon their rooms and flee.

An Arise crew member claimed that the thugs carted a Sony Canada Zed 280 camera, an industrial tripod, a wireless microphone and other broadcast accessories belonging to the television station.

The Arise crew added that Nwibubasa was speaking on the current political situation in Rivers when the attackers arrived and started looking for the former Commissioner and the Arise cameraman.

Upon finding where the interview was being conducted, the thugs threatened Dr. Nwibubasa and the Arise News crew to stop the interview or face severe consequences, ending the interview.

However, one of the Arise team managed to send a distress alert to a colleague, who immediately notified the police, who later arrived the scene.

It is still unclear whether or not the police arrested any of the hoodlums, but had taken statements from the victims and other witnesses at the time of this report, but have begun investigations on the incident.

Nwibubasa has condemned the attack, noting that such acts of intimidation run contrary to democratic norms, and urged security agencies to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.