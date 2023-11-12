Rivers Political Crisis: Asari Dokubo, Jack-rich Sue For Peace

Following the current political turmoil in Rivers State, leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Chief Asari Dokubo and Tein Jack-Rich have called for peace, even as they drummed support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The two indigenes of Rives State made the call on Friday when Jack-Rich paid Do- kubo a courtesy visit at his home in Obuama, Degema Local Government Area (LGA), of Rivers.

Raising concerns over the political impasse in the state, Dokubo noted that though it was normal to have disagreements, the leaders should not continue on the “path of bearing grudges against each other’’. The Niger Delta warlord, while insisting that the people of Rivers could not also afford to be left behind at the federal level, said they must take advantage of Tinubu’s inclusive government and give the president all the support required to succeed.

On rumours of a rift between him and President Tinubu, he said though he was not happy about certain things, he, however, had put all that behind him and would continue to support Tinubu in his quest to restore the dignity of Nigeria. Dokubo, who added that his friendship with Tinubu dated back to the early 90s, said he had complete faith in the president’s capacity, leadership qualities and his passion for equity and justice.

He said: “I am not a regular politician; I am just a friend of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am not looking for appointment but those seeking appointment made sacrifices and are looking up to me to ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain. “I will not do anything that will cause the president pain, and so, those around me can be rest assured that I am indeed a great supporter of the president,’’ he said.

He further explained that though he also had some disagreements with Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, they had managed to resolve their differences and had agreed to work together in the best interest of Rivers. Dokubo urged Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, to settle all differences amicably and work together to ensure the Rivers people enjoy the dividends of democracy, both at the federal and state levels.

“And as our brother (Jack- Rich) said, we must always move forward and work for the good of Rivers,’’ he appealed. Speaking earlier, Jack- Rich, who lauded Tinubu for his timely intervention in the political crisis in the state, said the president’s intervention had doused further tensions in the state, and restored confidence of hope for the people and also investors.

While calling for calm and understanding from both parties for peace to reign, he pledged to join forces with Dokubo to achieve lasting peace between Wike and Fubara for the sustainable development of the state so that opportunities could be harnessed by the people at all levels. “When it comes to the issue of Rivers, we are stakeholders and our interest is for the peace, economic survival, political and economic inclusion of Rivers.