Rivers: Police seal ex- lawmaker’s hotel, entertainment centre

Two entertainment centres, the CSKR Hotels and Priscy’s Bar and Suites, both in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, Rivers State were early yesterday sealed by armed policemen. Staff and lodgers at the two facilities were forcefully ordered out of the premises by the security operatives who stormed there in a commando style.

The businesses are owned by a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Jones Ogbonda. Ogbonda is said to be a staunch supporter of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

It was learnt that the heavily armed operatives, all dressed in black, are said to be from the C4i Intelligence unit of the state police command. A visit to one of the sealed premises (Priscy’s Bar and Suites) at about 6:55 am yesterday showed that heavily armed, stern-looking policemen occupied the entrance, while two white Hilux patrol vans were stationed there.

In a voice note, Ogbonda confirmed the incident, saying the managers of the facilities put calls across to him in the early hours of yesterday to break the news. He stated, “In the early hours of 29th May, 2023 at about 2:55 am, my phone rang and my manager informed me that men of the C4i tactical team of the Nigeria Police Force in about five patrol vans drove into the premises of Priscy’s Bar and suites in Elekahia. “They ordered guests in the rooms, customers in the club and staff in the outer bar out, that they have orders from the governor to seal the place. “As I speak, they are still occupying the premises. “I also received a call from the manager of CSKR hotels at Elekahia Housing Estate to the effect that men of the C4i of the Nigeria Police were at the hotel searching from room to room, ordering guests and staff out of the premises.

“That they have taken occupation under the orders of His Excellency. This is sad.” Recall that on 19th August, 2022, the Priscy’s Bar and Suites was sealed and some staff and customers were arrested and detained by security operatives.