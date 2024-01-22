Rivers Police Return $3000 Extorted By Arrested Officers

The Rivers State Police Command has said that three of its officers who kidnapped and extorted the sum of $3,000 from two men would face an orderly room trial and query respectively has return the money.

The move is a part of internal disciplinary actions taken against police officials implicated in criminal acts.

The command spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko disclosed this while parading the suspects before reporters in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The money worth N4.2 million has been retrieved and given to the owners, according to Iringe-Koko.

Recall that the police officers, who included an Inspector and two Assistant Superintendents of Police, had taken their gullible victims to three different states before robbing them of the N4.2 million sum.

She stated, “The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the public that it has taken decisive action in response to a distressing incident involving the unlawful abduction and extortion of two young men by three of our officers, ASP Doubara Edonyabo, ASP Talent Mungo, and Inspector Odey Michael.

“The victims were arrested in Abia State, taken to Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers states, respectively for alleged fraud by yet-to-be-seen complainants.

“They were extorted of the sum of $3,000, equivalent to N4.2 million. Immediate steps were taken to apprehend the officers involved, and a thorough investigation was conducted to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

“The extorted money was recovered and released to the victims on 18th January 2024.

“Following a comprehensive inquiry, it has been established that the actions of the officers in question were in clear violation of the law and the ethical standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force.