Rivers: Police return $3,000 extorted by arrested officers

The Rivers State Police Command said that three of its officers who kidnapped and extorted the sum of $3,000 from two men would face an orderly room trial and query respectively. The spokesperson for the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the action is part of internal disciplinary measures taken against operatives involved in unlawful activities.

Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, also said the money equivalent to N4.2 million have been recovered and handed over to the owners. Recall that the policemen, including two Assistant Superintendents of Police and an Inspector, had whisked their unsuspecting victims to three states before dispossessing them of the said amount, equivalent to N4.2 million. She stated, “The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the public that it has taken decisive action in response to a distressing incident involving the unlawful abduction and extortion of two young men by three of our officers, ASP Doubara Edonyabo, ASP Talent Mungo, and Inspector Odey Michael.