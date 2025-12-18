Rivers Police Rescue Abducted Woman, Kill Two Suspects

The Rivers State Police Command has rescued a woman abducted in Ikwerre Local Government Area following an operation that led to a gunfight and the killing of two suspected kidnappers.

Police said other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries, abandoning the ransom money they had collected from the victim’s family.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) of the command carried out the operation at Emohua Annex, around the Ozuaha axis. The victim was kidnapped on December 5, and her family had paid N1.2 million before the police were tipped off.

“The ACU, acting on credible intelligence, successfully rescued the kidnapped victim. The suspects opened fire upon sighting the police team, resulting in a gunfight that led to the death of two suspects and the recovery of weapons,” Iringe-Koko said.

The rescued woman has been reunited with her family, while efforts continue to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.